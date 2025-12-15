Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after announcement of record date for 3:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split

Shares of A-1 Limited, which is engaged in the wholesale trading of acids and chemicals and also operates a transportation business, were locked at the 5% upper circuit limit at ₹1957 apiece in Monday’s session, December 15, after the company announced the record date for both its bonus issue and stock split.

The company has set Monday, December 22, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1 and for the stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

Advertisement

“The Board of Directors of the company has fixed Monday, December 22, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of three (3) equity shares for every existing one (1) equity share of ₹10 each, and also to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the split of shares for the purpose of sub-division/split of every one (1) equity share having a face value of ₹10 (Rupees Ten only), fully paid up, to be sub-divided/split into ten (10) equity shares having a face value of Re 1 (Rupee One only) each, fully paid up,” the company said in its regulatory filing on Monday.

Advertisement

Multiple order wins keep stock in focus The company’s shares have been on investors’ radar lately amid multiple order wins. On Friday, post-market hours, the company announced that it will act as a supplier for 10,000 metric tonnes of concentrated nitric acid under an arrangement involving Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC) and Solar Industries India.

In addition, the company in late November secured a ₹127.5 crore order for the supply of industrial urea (automobile grade) from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies. According to the company, the order is for the supply of 25,000 metric tonnes of industrial urea (automobile grade) across manufacturing locations in India.

The order is expected to boost the company’s operating revenue and underscores the growing demand for its industrial urea (automobile grade) business. It enhances order book visibility across key units and supports the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the automotive chemicals value chain while maintaining a diversified and resilient customer base, the company said in its regulatory filing dated November 25.

Advertisement

By 2028, A-1 Limited aims to evolve into a multi-vertical green enterprise, integrating low-emission chemical operations with clean mobility solutions. For Q2 FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹63.14 crore.

A-1 Limited share price trend The company’s shares regained strength in recent sessions, rallying 10% over the last three trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has seen some moderation in returns while remaining a multibagger over both short- and long-term horizons.

A-1 Limited’s share price has surged 105% in three months, 239% in six months, and 363% so far in 2025. For the full year, the stock’s gains stand at 387%.

Meanwhile, over the last five years, the stock has delivered a staggering return of 3,063%.

Advertisement