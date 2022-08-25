Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after FIIs buy stake in this small-cap firm

Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after FIIs buy stake in this small-cap firm2 min read . 12:56 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Foreign agencies AG Dynamic Funds Limited and Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund have bought stake in this small-cap company
Multibagger stock: Vikas Lifecare shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produces in the rebound post-Covid-19 sell-off. In last two years, this stock has doubled shareholders money delivering giving around 100 per cent return to its shareholders. Probably this has attracted attention of the foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who bought stake in this penny stock. Two global investment firms AG Dynamic Funds Limited and Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund have bought stake in this multibagger penny stock. After the newsbreak of FIIs buying stake in this multibagger penny stock, bulls bought stake in the scrip in bulk leading to upper circuit in the counter in early morning session. Vikas Lifecare share price today opened upside and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market's opening bell.
AG Dynamic Funds Limited and Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund have bought stake in Vikas Lifecare Ltd in fund raise drive initiated by the small-cap Indian firm.
Informing stock market exchanges about developments in regard to fund raise drive of Vikas Lifecare Ltd, the small-cap company said, "In furtherance to our earlier intimations dated August 17, 2022 and August 24, 2022, with respect to the aforesaid issue, which was opened on August 17, 2022 and closed on August 24, 2022, we are pleased to inform you that the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Committee"), at its meeting held today i.e. August 24, 2022 (which commenced at 8:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:00 P.M.), has inter alia approved the issuance and allotment of 10,41,66,666 Equity Shares to qualified institutional buyers in present tranche at the issue price of ₹4.80 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹3.80 per Equity Share), aggregating to ₹49,99,99,996.80 (Rupees Forty Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety Six and Eighty Paise only)."
The small-cap company further informed that the fund raise committee of the company has approved 5,20,83,333 shares each to AG Dynamic Funds Limited and Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund respectively. Shares have been allotted to these foreign investors under FPI category.
"Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 1,33,12,37,657 (including outstanding partly paid-up shares)," the small-cap company added in its latest exchange communication.
Current market cap of the small-cap stock is ₹650 crore and its current trade volume on BSE is 27.60 lakh, which is much higher than its 20 days average trade volume of around 18.95 lakh.
