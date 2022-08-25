Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after FIIs buy stake in this small-cap firm

Informing stock market exchanges about developments in regard to fund raise drive of Vikas Lifecare Ltd, the small-cap company said, "In furtherance to our earlier intimations dated August 17, 2022 and August 24, 2022, with respect to the aforesaid issue, which was opened on August 17, 2022 and closed on August 24, 2022, we are pleased to inform you that the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Committee"), at its meeting held today i.e. August 24, 2022 (which commenced at 8:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:00 P.M.), has inter alia approved the issuance and allotment of 10,41,66,666 Equity Shares to qualified institutional buyers in present tranche at the issue price of ₹4.80 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹3.80 per Equity Share), aggregating to ₹49,99,99,996.80 (Rupees Forty Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety Six and Eighty Paise only)."

