Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after getting BPCL order worth ₹120 crore
Multibagger stock has received BPCL order for 1800 DC Fast EV Chargers
Multibagger stock: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. During this time, this small-cap stock under ₹100 has surged to the tune of 270 per cent. However, it seems that the stock is still in a position to maintain its bull trend.
