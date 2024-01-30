Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after getting BPCL order worth 120 crore

Multibagger stock: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. During this time, this small-cap stock under ₹100 has surged to the tune of 270 per cent. However, it seems that the stock is still in a position to maintain its bull trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Servotech Power Systems shares today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹86.30 apiece on NSE, locking in 5he 5 per cent upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell.

Servotech Power Systems news The multibagger stock attracted bulls' attention after the announcement of a fresh order worth ₹120 crore. The small-cap stock under ₹100 informed Indian stock market bourses about the fresh order from the PSU company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited or BPCL. The company said that BPCL has given an order worth ₹120 crore for 1800 DC Fast EV Chargers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Servotech Power Systems Ltd., a leading EV Charger manufacturer in India, has bagged a major order of 1800 DC Fast EV Chargers from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The project valued at 120 Crores will involve Servotech manufacturing, supplying, installing and strategically deploying these 1800 EV chargers across the nation, particularly at BPCL petrol pumps in major cities, as part of the BPCL E-drive Project," Servotech Power Systems said in its exchange filing.

This move is a crucial step in promoting widespread EV charging infrastructure. The project encompasses two charger variants, 60 kW and 120 kW and Servotech aims to complete this extensive project by the end of 2024, contributing to the nation's evolving EV ecosystem. This initiative aims to establish e-mobility touchpoints, optimize transactions, improving availability, simplifying discovery, and facilitating navigation for EV users. The overarching goal is to ensure convenient access to the expanding EV charging network.

Speaking on the BPCL order worth ₹120 crore, Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Power Systems Ltd said, "We take immense pride in accelerating India's EMobility revolution in collaboration with BPCL. Our partnership focuses on establishing a dynamic EV charging network that makes EV charging accessible for EV owners nationwide. Through cutting-edge DC Fast EV Chargers, Servotech Power Systems aims to play a pivotal role in realizing India's ambitious goals in the E-Mobility sector, bringing the nation closer to becoming an EV-powered nation."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

