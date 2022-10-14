Poojawestern Metaliks shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in post-Covid rebound. In last two years, this BSE listed stock has surged from around ₹11 to ₹59.35 apiece levels, delivering more than 400 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. However, the uptrend in the stock still on. The small-cap company has recently got export order from the US that attracted buying interest in the stock and the stock hit upper circuit in early morning deals on Friday. Poojawestern Metaliks share price opened upside on Friday and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few seconds of stock market's opening bell today.

This multibagger metal stock has been hitting upper circuit for last seven days in a row. The stock has been in uptrend since 21st September 2022. In this less than one month time, this BSE listed small-cap stock has risen from ₹27.50 to ₹59.25 apiece levels, delivering around 115 per cent return to its shareholders in this small time. So, this small-cap metal stock is one of the multibagger stocks of October 2022 that Indian stock market has delivered.

As per the stock market exchange communication of Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, the BSE listed small-cap company has received orders worth ₹15.122 million or ₹1.50 crore for leadfree brass plumbing parts and pipe fitting products from Mueller Streamline Co. USA a Group company of USA based Mueller Industries Inc. Poojawestern is specializes in manufacturing premier quality sanitary fittings, plumbing, Brass Pipe inserts.

The small-cap company has strong customer base worldwide with exports to Gulf, Middle East countries and now have expanded reach to Europe and USA. It has a state of art, ultra modern manufacturing unit in Gujarat with latest technology (CNC) machine tools, and other machine equipment and has a range of quality control, production techniques, latest technologies and venture products. As claimed in latest exchange filing, Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is one of the kingpins in manufacturing and exporting of non-ferrous metal scrap, brass plumbing fittings, brass ingots and brass sanitary fittings.

Current market cap of BSE listed Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd is ₹60 crore. It is standing at a PE multiple of 65.22 whereas sector PE is 6.93 only. Its book value per share is slightly above 11 and current EPS is 0.91. Its 52-week high is ₹86.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹22.30 apiece on BSE.