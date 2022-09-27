Multibagger stock hits upper circuit, as Board sets record date for stock split

The stock price has gone up from ₹23.30 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 310.94% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock price has risen from ₹31.80 as of 28th March to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 201.10% in that period. In the last 1 month, the stock has fallen 11.75% and in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has fallen 9.97%. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹160.05 on (09/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹21.10 on (20/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 40.17% below the high and 353.79% above the low.