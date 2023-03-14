Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 6th day in a row ahead of stock split2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:57 PM IST
- Multibagger stock is one of the circuit to circuit stocks of Indian stock market
Multibagger stock: Shares of Vivanza Biosciences are one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock has delivered 1500 per cent return to its loyal shareholders in post-Covid bounce back. In last three years, this BSE listed stock has risen from around ₹12.45 to ₹197.95 apiece levels, turning from a penny stock to a multibagger stock in this period.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×