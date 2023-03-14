Multibagger stock: Shares of Vivanza Biosciences are one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock has delivered 1500 per cent return to its loyal shareholders in post-Covid bounce back. In last three years, this BSE listed stock has risen from around ₹12.45 to ₹197.95 apiece levels, turning from a penny stock to a multibagger stock in this period.

However, it seems that uptrend in this multibagger penny stock is still not over. The small-cap stock has been hitting 5 per cent upper circuit for the last six straight sessions. As per the information available on BSE website — bseindia.com, this multibagger stock has been locking-in 5 per cent upper circuit since 6yh March 2023. In these six straight sessions, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from ₹147.85 to ₹197.95 apiece levels delivering around 35 per cent return in last six sessions.

However, for information to the readers, this multibagger penny stock has announced stock split in 1:10 ratio and stock split record date has been fixed on 24th March 2023. The small-cap company has already informed BSE about the stock split record date.

The multibagger small-cap company informed Indian bourses about stock split record date in its one of the latest exchange communication citing, "Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 04, 2023 at Registered Office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the Friday, March 24, 2023 Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of subdivision of one (1) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 1/- each in the Share Capital of the Company."

Vivanza Biosciences share price history

As mentioned above, this circuit to circuit stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen over 35 per cent while in YTD time, it has surged more than 20 per cent.