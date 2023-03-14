Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 6th day in a row ahead of stock split

However, it seems that uptrend in this multibagger penny stock is still not over. The small-cap stock has been hitting 5 per cent upper circuit for the last six straight sessions. As per the information available on BSE website — bseindia.com, this multibagger stock has been locking-in 5 per cent upper circuit since 6yh March 2023. In these six straight sessions, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from ₹147.85 to ₹197.95 apiece levels delivering around 35 per cent return in last six sessions.