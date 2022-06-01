Multibagger stock: Zen Tech share price has hit upper circuit on 4th straight session today. The stock has been hitting upper circuit since Friday, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated drone festival in New Delhi. In last four trade sessions, Zen Tech share price has ascended from ₹159.90 to ₹194.25 levels, logging around 21.50 per cent rise in this period. This drone maker stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has given near 175 per cent return in last one year.

Zen Tech share price history

In last one week, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹155 to ₹194, ascending around 25 per cent in this period. In last one month, the stock has remained under profit-taking sell-off and could give just 1 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, this stock slipped from around ₹217 to ₹194 levels, descending more than 10 per cent in 2022. In last 6 months, it has descended to the tune of 5 per cent.

However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹71 to ₹194 apiece levels, logging around 175 per cent rise in this period.

So, if an investor had invested in this drome maker stock one year ago, he or she would have received multibagger return in this period.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one week ago, it would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh in this period whereas Multibagger stock in last one year.

Today's trade volume of the multibagger stock is around 5.28 lakh and its current market cap is ₹1544 crore. Its 52-week high on NSE is 257.75 whereas its 52-week low is ₹70.15 per share.

As per the Q4 results of Zen Tech available on BSE website, this drone maker company has reported total income of ₹30.42 crore in Q4FY22 against ₹22.44 crore total income in Q4FY21. The multibagger company has reported net jump of more than 30 per cent in total income in FY22 against FY21 as its total income in FY22 stands at ₹75.13 crore against the total income of ₹57.66 crore in FY21.

Its EBIDTA in Q4FY22 is at 4.82 against Q4FY21 EBIDTA of 3.08. Zen Tech's Earnings Per Share (EPS) too shot up from 3.08 bin Q4FY21 to 0.42 in Q4FY22.