Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on 4th straight session. Details here

Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on 4th straight session. Details here

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter one year ago, its 1 lakh would gave turned to 3.75 lakh today.
2 min read . 01:34 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: Zen Tech has reported total income of 30.42 crore in Q4FY22 against 22.44 crore total income in Q4FY21

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Zen Tech share price has hit upper circuit on 4th straight session today. The stock has been hitting upper circuit since Friday, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated drone festival in New Delhi. In last four trade sessions, Zen Tech share price has ascended from 159.90 to 194.25 levels, logging around 21.50 per cent rise in this period. This drone maker stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has given near 175 per cent return in last one year.

Multibagger stock: Zen Tech share price has hit upper circuit on 4th straight session today. The stock has been hitting upper circuit since Friday, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated drone festival in New Delhi. In last four trade sessions, Zen Tech share price has ascended from 159.90 to 194.25 levels, logging around 21.50 per cent rise in this period. This drone maker stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has given near 175 per cent return in last one year.

Zen Tech share price history

Zen Tech share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In last one week, this multibagger stock has risen from around 155 to 194, ascending around 25 per cent in this period. In last one month, the stock has remained under profit-taking sell-off and could give just 1 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, this stock slipped from around 217 to 194 levels, descending more than 10 per cent in 2022. In last 6 months, it has descended to the tune of 5 per cent.

However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around 71 to 194 apiece levels, logging around 175 per cent rise in this period.

So, if an investor had invested in this drome maker stock one year ago, he or she would have received multibagger return in this period.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one week ago, it would have turned to 1.25 lakh in this period whereas Multibagger stock in last one year.

Today's trade volume of the multibagger stock is around 5.28 lakh and its current market cap is 1544 crore. Its 52-week high on NSE is 257.75 whereas its 52-week low is 70.15 per share.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

As per the Q4 results of Zen Tech available on BSE website, this drone maker company has reported total income of 30.42 crore in Q4FY22 against 22.44 crore total income in Q4FY21. The multibagger company has reported net jump of more than 30 per cent in total income in FY22 against FY21 as its total income in FY22 stands at 75.13 crore against the total income of 57.66 crore in FY21.

Its EBIDTA in Q4FY22 is at 4.82 against Q4FY21 EBIDTA of 3.08. Zen Tech's Earnings Per Share (EPS) too shot up from 3.08 bin Q4FY21 to 0.42 in Q4FY22.