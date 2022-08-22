Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on 5th day in a row. Share rallies 1000% in 15 months2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:14 PM IST
- Multibagger stock has risen from around ₹4 to ₹46.50 in last 15 months
Multibagger stock: After announcement of Q1 results for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Brightcom Group shares have been in uptrend despite weakness in the secondary markets for last two sessions. Extending its post-results rally, Brightcom Group share price today hit upper circuit in early morning session. The digital marketing company's stock has hit upper circuit on 5th successive session delivering near 21 per cent return after announcement of its Q1 results. For information to the readers, Brightcom Group shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year.