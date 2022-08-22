As mentioned above, Brighton Group share have been hitting upper circuit since 16th August 2022. So, it has hit upper circuit on 5th day in a row after hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday session. However, the stock has remained under sell-off heat for last few months. It has remained bears' favourite 'sell on rise' stock since April 2022. However, in last few sessions, it has been trying to come out of the consolidation phase. In last six months, it has slipped from around ₹82 apiece levels to ₹46.50 per share mark, logging around 45 per cent dip in the scrip. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has nosedived from ₹102.75 to ₹46.50 apiece levels, logging near 55 per cent dip in this period.