Multibagger penny stock: Despite global economy reeling under the slowdown and inflation concerns, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in last one year. This includes some penny stocks as well. Integra Essentia share are one of those multibagger penny stocks that is continuously giving stellar return to tis shareholders and it has recently witnessed big spurt in its trade volume as well. This multibagger penny stock has hit upper circuit on all four sessions this week delivering more than 23 per cent weekly gain to its shareholders.

Integra Essentia share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹8.05 apiece levels, locking in upper circuit within a hour of stock market's opening bell. This stock has been in uptrend for last six months and it has surged from 6.75 per share levels to 8.05 levels in last four sessions, hitting upper circuit on all four session this week. On Monday, stock market was closed for Independence Day celebration.

In last one month, this penny stock has risen from ₹4.25 to ₹8.05 apiece levels, logging around 90 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹1.67 per share levels to ₹8.05 levels, logging near 380 per cent rise in this period. This penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE and its current market cap is ₹310 crore. Its current trade volume is around 20,61,000 or 20.61 lakh. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹8.05, which means the stock has been ascending life-time highs for the last four sessions. Integra Essentia shares' 52-week low on NSE is ₹1.67.

This small-cap Delhi based company engaged in business of Life Essentials recently informed Indian stock market exchanges that it has received an order worth ₹11 for supplying premium dry fruits, supply for these orders shall be completed in next couple of fortnights, which will help the company in exceeding the targeted sales for the Q-2 of the current financial year.

Integra Essentia Limited had recently announced having acquired an operational Rice Processing Facility with substantial stake-holding through a Joint-Venture Agreement with the existing stakeholders. This rice manufacturing unit situated in rice bowl of north India have an installed capacity of 21000 Metric Tonnes of Export Quality Rice per Annum. The Company is targeting backward integration and deeper reach in the supply chain of life essential items via acquisitions and joint ventures eying better control over the quality along-with better economies and will be in a stronger position to tap into the potentials in the domestic market and the international markets as well.