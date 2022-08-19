Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for fourth straight session. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 02:33 PM IST
- Multibagger stock has delivered more than 380 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months
Multibagger penny stock: Despite global economy reeling under the slowdown and inflation concerns, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in last one year. This includes some penny stocks as well. Integra Essentia share are one of those multibagger penny stocks that is continuously giving stellar return to tis shareholders and it has recently witnessed big spurt in its trade volume as well. This multibagger penny stock has hit upper circuit on all four sessions this week delivering more than 23 per cent weekly gain to its shareholders.