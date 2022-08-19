Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for fourth straight session. Do you own?

In last one month, this penny stock has risen from ₹4.25 to ₹8.05 apiece levels, logging around 90 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹1.67 per share levels to ₹8.05 levels, logging near 380 per cent rise in this period. This penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE and its current market cap is ₹310 crore. Its current trade volume is around 20,61,000 or 20.61 lakh. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹8.05, which means the stock has been ascending life-time highs for the last four sessions. Integra Essentia shares' 52-week low on NSE is ₹1.67.

