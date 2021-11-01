Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets / This multibagger stock has surged over 410% this year. Should you hold/sell?

This multibagger stock has surged over 410% this year. Should you hold/sell?

JSW Energy shares were trading over 1% lower
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

  • From trading around 58 per share level, the multibagger stock currently hovers around 345 apiece

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of JSW Energy have given multibagger return so far this year as the stock has surged more than 410% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD). From trading around 58 per share level, the multibagger stock currently hovers around 345 apiece, surging a whopping over 485% in a year's period.

Shares of JSW Energy have given multibagger return so far this year as the stock has surged more than 410% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD). From trading around 58 per share level, the multibagger stock currently hovers around 345 apiece, surging a whopping over 485% in a year's period.

For the quarter ended September, JSW Energy on Friday reported a 3.7% dip in its consolidated net profit to 339 crore for the September 2021 quarter. The total revenue increased 12% year-on-year to 2,237 crore, primarily due to an increase in short-term sales and higher other income.

For the quarter ended September, JSW Energy on Friday reported a 3.7% dip in its consolidated net profit to 339 crore for the September 2021 quarter. The total revenue increased 12% year-on-year to 2,237 crore, primarily due to an increase in short-term sales and higher other income.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has a Sell rating on the stock with a revised target price of 150 per share (from 130 earlier). “Although it has a strong track record of efficient commissioning and operations of assets, competition remains steep," the brokerage note stated.

Commissioning of under-construction RE projects will be in parts starting with 225MW solar in Q4FY22. This, as per the brokerage, will aid the company transition from a majority coal to a majority green player. JSW Energy is expected to take a decision on reorganising its green and grey businesses in the next few months.

The note further highlighted that the company has placed orders for solar modules and wind turbines for its various under-construction RE projects. It has already started receiving the solar modules and installation work is underway. It is aggressively tying up resources, particularly land, and has also signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra for resources for 5GW wind and 1.5GW hydro pumped storage projects.

“We maintain SELL on the stock but increase our target price to Rs150 (earlier: Rs130) as we roll over to FY24E and incorporate higher cash and investments. We await the company’s decision on reorganisation," ICICI Securities said.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Why recent reforms aren't enough to bring telecom secto ...

Diamonds are forever; bluechip stocks, not so much

The surprise profit surge at private sector banks

Margin relief may cheer Emami’s investors

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!