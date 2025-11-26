Multibagger stock IIFL Finance gains nearly 3% as board approves ₹2,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Multibagger stock: NBFC firm IIFL Finance shares gained nearly 3% as the board of directors approved a 2,000 crore fundraise via NCDs in one or more tranches. Here's how the shares of the company have performed over time.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated26 Nov 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Multibagger stock: IIFL Finance shares closed nearly 3% higher after Wednesday's stock market session.
Multibagger stock: IIFL Finance shares closed nearly 3% higher after Wednesday's stock market session. (AI-generated image)

Multibagger stock: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) firm, IIFL Finance shares closed nearly 3% higher after Wednesday's stock market session, after the board of directors approved a 2,000 crore fundraise move through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

IIFL fundraise

IIFL Finance's board approved a 2,000 crore fundraise through the issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more portions, including a greenshoe option.

This greenshow option means that there is a possibility for an additional NCD allotment if the investors' demand is strong for the purchase of the company-issued non-convertible debentures.

“The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, i.e. 26 November 2025, approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures, with the shelf limit of up to 2,000 Crore, including green shoe option, if any, in one or more tranches, in compliance with the provisions of the Sebi,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filings.

In the BSE filing, the company also mentioned that the 2,000 crore fundraising via the NCDs will be subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

IIFL Finance shares hit year high

IIFL Finance share price closed 2.67% higher at 571.90 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to 557.05 at the previous stock market close. The company announced its fundraiser approval move during the market operating hours on 26 November 2025.

Shares of IIFL have given stock market investors more than 485% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 38% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the NBFC firm's stock is up 36.16% in 2025 and has risen 12.69% in the last one-month period. IIFL Finance's share price is trading 3.22% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

IIFL Finance stock hit its 52-week high level at 577.05 on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, after the company's 2,000 crore fundraiser move, while the 52-week low level stood at 280.95 on 4 March 2025, according to the BSE data.

The data also showed that the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 24,311.59 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • IIFL Finance's board approved a ₹2,000 crore fundraise through the issue of redeemable NCDs in one or more portions.
  • There is a possibility for an additional NCD allotment if the investors' demand is strong for the ₹2,000 crore allotment.
  • IIFL Finance stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹577.05 on Wednesday's market.
Non-Convertible DebenturesIIFL FinanceStock MarketNBFCMultibagger StockIndian Stock Market
