Multibagger stock IIFL Finance gains nearly 3% as board approves ₹2,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Multibagger stock: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) firm, IIFL Finance shares closed nearly 3% higher after Wednesday's stock market session, after the board of directors approved a ₹2,000 crore fundraise move through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

IIFL fundraise IIFL Finance's board approved a ₹2,000 crore fundraise through the issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more portions, including a greenshoe option.

This greenshow option means that there is a possibility for an additional NCD allotment if the investors' demand is strong for the purchase of the company-issued non-convertible debentures.

“The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, i.e. 26 November 2025, approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures, with the shelf limit of up to ₹2,000 Crore, including green shoe option, if any, in one or more tranches, in compliance with the provisions of the Sebi,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filings.

In the BSE filing, the company also mentioned that the ₹2,000 crore fundraising via the NCDs will be subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

IIFL Finance shares hit year high IIFL Finance share price closed 2.67% higher at ₹571.90 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹557.05 at the previous stock market close. The company announced its fundraiser approval move during the market operating hours on 26 November 2025.

Shares of IIFL have given stock market investors more than 485% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 38% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the NBFC firm's stock is up 36.16% in 2025 and has risen 12.69% in the last one-month period. IIFL Finance's share price is trading 3.22% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

IIFL Finance stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹577.05 on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, after the company's ₹2,000 crore fundraiser move, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹280.95 on 4 March 2025, according to the BSE data.

The data also showed that the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹24,311.59 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.