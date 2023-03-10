Stock in focus: Rhetan TMT shares are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in last one year. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹66.50 to ₹509 apiece levels on BSE in last one year, logging around 650 per cent rise in this time. The small-cap stock is in focus today as it is trading ex-bonus and ex-split today. The board of directors of the company has fixed 10th March 2023 as record date for stock split and issuance of bonus shares.

As per the exchange communication of the small-cap company, the board of directors have approved issuance of bonus shares in 11:4 ratio whereas stock split has been approved in 1:10 ratio.

Informing BSE about stock split record date and bonus share record date, Rhetan TMT Ltd said, "In continuation to our communication dated 27th January, 2023, informing the postponement of Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus, we would like to inform you that we have received the in principle approval for issue and allotment of bonus, from the stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited. You are further requested to take a note that Friday, 10th March, 2023, has been fixed as the new Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus."

Rhetan TMT bonus share

Earlier, this multibagger stock had informed BSE about issuance of bonus shares citing, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:05 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Issue of 11 (Eleven) Bonus Shares for every 4 (four) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on 'Record Date'. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required."

Rhetan TMP stock split

Likewise, Rhetan TMT informed BSE about stock split citing, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:05 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: 1) Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Re. 1/- each."

