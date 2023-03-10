Multibagger stock in focus as share trades ex-split, ex-bonus today3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:32 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Small-cap company board has approved issuance of bonus shares in 11:4 ratio
Stock in focus: Rhetan TMT shares are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in last one year. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹66.50 to ₹509 apiece levels on BSE in last one year, logging around 650 per cent rise in this time. The small-cap stock is in focus today as it is trading ex-bonus and ex-split today. The board of directors of the company has fixed 10th March 2023 as record date for stock split and issuance of bonus shares.
