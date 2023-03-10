Multibagger stock in focus as share trades ex-split, ex-bonus today

Rhetan TMT bonus share

Earlier, this multibagger stock had informed BSE about issuance of bonus shares citing, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:05 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Issue of 11 (Eleven) Bonus Shares for every 4 (four) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on 'Record Date'. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required."