Multibagger stock in making? Pharma stock Sigachi Industries hits 52-week high after Q2 results 2023
Q2 results 2023: Pharma stock has reported 20% rise in operational revenue during July to September 2023 quarter
Multibagger stock: Sigachi Industries shares are one of those stocks that might delivere multibagger return in YTD. This pharma stock has surged to the tune of 96 per cent in 2023 and looking all set to double positional investors' money in YTD. However, before it could double shareholders' money, it has climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹55.85 per share levels on NSE.
