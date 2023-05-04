Welspun India shares have been on a roll since April. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹62.20 on March 29, 2023, and a 52-week high of ₹104.90 on May 2, 2023, which means in a short span of just one month, the stock has given a whopping return of 69 per cent.

For the year 2023 so far, the stock is up 30 per cent against a half-a-per cent gain in the benchmark Sensex.

Welspun India on April 27 reported a 140 per cent surge in consolidated net profit at ₹125.4 crore for the March 2023 quarter against a consolidated net profit of ₹52.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹320.1 crore, up 30 per cent from ₹246.4 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin in Q4FY23 stood at 14.6 per cent against 11 per cent YoY.

However, the revenue from operations declined by 2.3 per cent to ₹2,195.5 crore from ₹2,247.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has also approved a buyback for an amount of ₹195 crore at a price of ₹120 per share. The record date for the buyback has been fixed as May 10, 2023.

Should you buy or wait?

The company beat Street estimates in Q4FY23 numbers. The management also sounded optimistic about the demand scenario. However, the macro environment is yet to normalise and considering a sharp run in the stock, analysts and brokerage firms believe an aggressive bet on the stock may not be a prudent approach at this juncture.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management maintained a 'hold' call on Welspun India stock but raised the target price to ₹90 from ₹72 earlier after the company's March quarter scorecard.

Nuvama underscored that Welspun India beat top-line and EBITDA estimates with margin improvement being a big driver.

"Margins are at a six-quarter high owing to normalising cotton and freight costs. Management highlighted signs of improvement in demand, citing destocking from retailers in the US is behind, and guided for 10–12 per cent growth in FY24E with an EBITDA margin of 15 per cent. In light of the improving demand visibility, we ascribe the business a valuation of 6 times FY25E EV/EBITDA (versus 5 times earlier)—still lower than its five-year average of 6.6 times acknowledging the environment has not normalised yet," said Nuvama.

The stock appears to be a good bet for the long term, however, booking some profit at this juncture will do no harm since the stock has risen sharply. Meanwhile, snapping the last five sessions' winning streak, Welspun India shares ended about a per cent lower on Wednesday on profit-booking.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers pointed out that this counter has already given a 69 per cent return from the low of 62. He said that the level of ₹111 is the 50 per cent retracement level of its previous down move on the weekly scale which is a crucial resistance zone.

"One should book profit near ₹105-108 levels and avoid fresh longs," said Patel.

View Full Image Welspun India tech chart.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher also pointed out that Welspun India stock has had a good run since the beginning of April, with good volume participation.

"It is trading above the 0.386 per cent retracement level. After a strong rally, some consolidation or profit booking can’t be ruled out. With a strict stop loss of ₹85, one can accumulate this stock for any upside target of ₹125–130 in the coming days," said Parekh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.