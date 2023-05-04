Multibagger stock in making? Welspun India shares surge 69% in one month; is it still buy-worthy?3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:52 AM IST
The board of Welspun India has approved a buyback for an amount of ₹195 crore at a price of ₹120 per share. The record date for the buyback has been fixed as May 10, 2023.
Welspun India shares have been on a roll since April. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹62.20 on March 29, 2023, and a 52-week high of ₹104.90 on May 2, 2023, which means in a short span of just one month, the stock has given a whopping return of 69 per cent.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×