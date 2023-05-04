"Margins are at a six-quarter high owing to normalising cotton and freight costs. Management highlighted signs of improvement in demand, citing destocking from retailers in the US is behind, and guided for 10–12 per cent growth in FY24E with an EBITDA margin of 15 per cent. In light of the improving demand visibility, we ascribe the business a valuation of 6 times FY25E EV/EBITDA (versus 5 times earlier)—still lower than its five-year average of 6.6 times acknowledging the environment has not normalised yet," said Nuvama.