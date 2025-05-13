Multibagger stock India Glycols jumps over 6% to hit new high. Find out why

Shares of India Glycols continued their upward momentum on Tuesday, May 13, jumping over 6 percent in intra-day trade to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹1,645. The multibagger stock extended its rally for the second consecutive session, gaining nearly 18 percent in just two trading days.

The sharp gains in India Glycols shares come ahead of the company’s board meeting scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025. The board will consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. The board will also consider a recommendation for a final dividend for FY25.

The scrip surged 10.5 percent in Monday’s session and extended those gains by another 6 percent on Tuesday, outperforming a weak broader market. In the process, the stock touched a new lifetime high of ₹1,645.

Multibagger Returns India Glycols has delivered remarkable returns over the past year. From a 52-week low of ₹685 touched in June 2024, the stock has surged nearly 140 percent. On a year-on-year basis, the scrip has gained 103 percent.

The stock is also on a strong run in recent months. It has added 18 percent in May so far, after rising 25 percent in April and 5.6 percent in March. This followed a weak start to the calendar year, with declines of 17.7 percent in February and 0.5 percent in January.

Strong Q3 Performance India Glycols posted a solid performance in Q3FY25 (October–December 2024), with consolidated revenue rising 14 percent year-on-year to ₹2,424 crore. Profit after tax grew 32.5 percent YoY to ₹71.42 crore, supported by a 145-basis-point expansion in EBITDA margin to 13.2 percent.

Other Recent Updates Adding to the positive sentiment, the company recently received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with zero observations for its Dehradun facility. The inspection pertained to its nutraceutical and dietary supplement ingredients. The clearance is expected to facilitate exports to highly regulated global markets, including the US.

Meanwhile, in February 2025, India Glycols announced a composite scheme of arrangement that aims to streamline its business structure. As per the plan, the holding company Kashipur Holdings Limited will be amalgamated with India Glycols. Meanwhile, its bio-pharma and spirits & biofuel businesses will be spun off into two separate entities — Ennature Bio Pharma Limited (EBL) and IGL Spirits Limited (ISL).

If approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), India Glycols will become a pure-play chemical manufacturer, housing the glycols and new specialty chemicals businesses under a single umbrella. The restructuring is expected to enhance focus, unlock value, and create specialised entities with greater operational efficiency.

India Glycols operates through three main verticals: Bio-based Specialties and Performance Chemicals (BSPC), Biofuels, and Potable Spirits & Ethanol Blending (PS & EB). In FY24, BSPC accounted for 49 percent of net revenue, followed by PS & EB at 29 percent, Biofuels at 16 percent, and others at 6 percent.