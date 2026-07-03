Multibagger stock: Indiabulls share price zooms 5% to its 52-week high following stock market rally

Multibagger stock: Indiabulls share price jumped 5% to its 52-week high of ₹29.50 on Friday, July 3, tracking broader gains on Dalal Street.

The multibagger stock has now surged 230% from its 52-week low of ₹8.93, touched in February 2026.

Indiabulls stock has gained 13.5% this week and 20% over the last one month. It has also more than doubled in the past three months, rallying 177%. Over the past one year, the stock has advanced 72%, although it remains down 67% over the last five years.

Stock market today Indian stock markets extended gains for the third consecutive session on Friday, with benchmark indices rising in early trade, supported by easing crude oil prices, strong buying in information technology (IT) and metal stocks, and a favourable technical setup.

The BSE Sensex climbed 655 points, or 0.85%, to 78,157, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 202 points, or 0.83%, to 24,378 in early trade.

Investor sentiment was further supported by positive global cues. A softer-than-expected US June jobs report strengthened expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve, pushing the Dow Jones to a fresh record high, while the Nasdaq fell more than 1% amid continued selling in AI and semiconductor stocks.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said India's relative outperformance continues to be aided by weakness in the KOSPI and the broader weakness in the global chip trade.

"India’s outperformance continues aided partly by the weakness in KOSPI and the general weakness in the chip trade. The continuing tapering of the FII outflows is another significant factor supporting the market," said Vijayakumar.

He, however, cautioned that the rally would require fundamental support to sustain.

"The rally will not sustain unless it is supported by fundamental factors. Purely from the market perspective, a strong fundamental support is the gaining strength of the banking stocks. Latest news regarding the FCNR (B) scheme is that it is receiving good response, particularly from West Asia where HNIs are eager to get good and safe returns in the context of the uncertainty caused by the war," he added.

What's driving the rally? Investor sentiment towards Indiabulls has strengthened following the return of founder Sameer Gehlaut to the centre of the group's ownership structure. Market participants have also responded positively to the company's restructuring efforts, improving financial performance, fresh capital infusion plans and its real estate-focused growth strategy.

The restructuring exercise significantly increased promoter ownership in the company. Following allotments linked to the merger completed in November 2025, the promoter group's stake rose from 27.46% to 32.89%. If the company's proposed warrant issue is fully converted, promoter shareholding is expected to increase further to nearly 45%.

The proposed preferential warrant issue is valued at ₹1,000.07 crore and comprises 51.55 crore warrants priced at ₹19.40 each. Promoter group entities Phanes Limited and Hermes Limited together account for 71% of the proposed subscription, making promoter participation a key component of the fundraising exercise.