Multibagger stock: Infibeam Avenues surges 48% in 6 sessions following solid Q3 performance
Infibeam Avenues shares jumped 48% in six trading sessions after the company reported strong Q3 FY24 earnings. The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax and EBITDA, added 2.28 lakh merchants, and maintained its financial guidance for FY24.
Infibeam Avenues, a fintech firm, saw its shares gain exponentially over the last six trading sessions, jumping in value from ₹25.60 apiece to today's closing price of ₹37.80, rewarding its shareholders with a tremendous return of 48% within this brief period. This surge has propelled the company's shares to a remarkable gain of 147.87% over the past six months.
