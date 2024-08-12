Multibagger Stock: Insecticides share price up 7% to all-time high on strong Q1 results; Analyst suggests buy-on-dips

  • Multibagger Stock: Insecticides (India) reported a 68% YoY rise in Profit After Tax and an EBITDA margin of 10.9%, boosted by 380 bps. The company plans to launch new products in Q1FY25 while dissolving its Dubai subsidiary.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Aug 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Stock: Insecticides (India) share price surged nearly 7% to touch an all-time high at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>965.35 apiece following robust Q1FY25 results, the stock touched an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>922.75 per share. (Image: Pixabay)
Multibagger Stock: Insecticides (India) share price surged nearly 7% to touch an all-time high at ₹965.35 apiece following robust Q1FY25 results, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹922.75 per share. (Image: Pixabay)

Multibagger Stock: Insecticides (India) share price has shot up by more than 100% in the last year, making it a multibagger stock. Insecticides share price has experienced a significant rally over the past few sessions, supported by high trading volumes. On Monday's trading session, Insecticides (India) share price surged nearly 7% to touch an all-time high at 965.35 apiece following robust Q1FY25 results, the stock touched an intraday low of 922.75 per share.

“While maintaining a positive outlook, it’s advisable to adopt a buy-on-dip strategy following this steep rise, with 900 as a potential support level and 1,050 as a resistance level,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Q1 Results

For the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY25), Insecticides (India) reported a 68.18% increase in consolidated net profit at 49.01 crore on Friday.

According to a regulatory filing, net profit for the same quarter of FY24 was 29.14 crore.

From the same time last year, total income rose slightly to 659.20 crore from 643.84 crore.For the current fiscal year, the firm issued an interim dividend of 2 per equity share with a face value of 10.

 

 

Also Read | Insecticides India Q4 results : profit at ₹7.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.74% YoY

The strategic focus on premiumisation has led to noteworthy gains in profitability, with our EBITDA margin of 10.9%, boosted by 380 bps YoY, and a solid growth of 68% in Profit After Tax, according to Rajesh Aggarwal, MD of Insecticides (India), who commented on the results and performance.

The firm had consistent demand for its products in all areas, which gave us hope for FY25 given the improving market circumstances and constant input prices. The firm is still dedicated to capturing a sizable portion of the market for these product lines as premiumisation remains the strategic focus. They have one product coming out in Q1FY25, and they are getting ready to introduce ground-breaking new ones.

Also Read | Ola Electric share price extends listing day gains to hit 20% upper circuit

Furthermore, according to the Registrar of Companies of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center Authority (DMCCA), the company stated in an exchange filing that the Board of Directors approved the winding up or dissolution of the "IIL Overseas DMCC," Dubai, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Insecticides is a leading crop protection and feeding company in India. The company is proud of its impressive product range, which includes more than 20 technology products and more than 125 formulation goods.

It provides farmers with a range of products to satisfy their demands for crop protection. It is also the owner of the prestigious "Tractor Brand," which farmers find extremely recognizable. Modern manufacturing plants are located at Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba & Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir), and Dahej (Gujarat).

 

Also Read | PNC Infratech share price rises 11% post Q1 results; Should you Buy or Sell

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 01:16 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Stock: Insecticides share price up 7% to all-time high on strong Q1 results; Analyst suggests buy-on-dips

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,256.70
01:17 PM | 12 AUG 2024
-32.05 (-0.75%)

GAIL India

232.90
01:21 PM | 12 AUG 2024
5.6 (2.46%)

Adani Power

681.35
01:20 PM | 12 AUG 2024
-13.75 (-1.98%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

330.30
01:21 PM | 12 AUG 2024
-2.3 (-0.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Foodworks

655.30
01:07 PM | 12 AUG 2024
56.5 (9.44%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

562.40
01:07 PM | 12 AUG 2024
44.25 (8.54%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

982.35
01:07 PM | 12 AUG 2024
67.65 (7.4%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,610.75
01:07 PM | 12 AUG 2024
107.65 (7.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,196.00-348.00
    Chennai
    71,962.00209.00
    Delhi
    71,683.00278.00
    Kolkata
    71,753.00627.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue