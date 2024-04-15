Multibagger stock: Insolation Energy share price jumps over 4,700% in 18 months; here's what analyst says
Insolation Energy share price skyrocketed by 4,705.6% since debut, reaching ₹51.90 lakhs for early investors. The stock opened at ₹1,710 apiece and hit high of ₹1,743.85 with an intraday low of ₹1,593.
Insolation Energy share price has soared 4,705.6% so far since its debut on the BSE SME on October 10, 2022. Over the period of about 18 months the investors who were allotted shares would have made around ₹51.90 lakhs as of today. As of Monday's session, the market capitalisation stands at ₹3,603.94 crore as per BSE data. The Insolation Energy share price opened at ₹1,710 apiece, and the stock has touched an intraday high of ₹1,743.85 and an intraday low of ₹1,593 apiece.
