Insolation Energy share price has soared 4,705.6% so far since its debut on the BSE SME on October 10, 2022. Over the period of about 18 months the investors who were allotted shares would have made around ₹51.90 lakhs as of today. As of Monday's session, the market capitalisation stands at ₹3,603.94 crore as per BSE data. The Insolation Energy share price opened at ₹1,710 apiece, and the stock has touched an intraday high of ₹1,743.85 and an intraday low of ₹1,593 apiece.

Insolation Energy share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME in 2022, where the stock opened with a premium of 111.4% at ₹76.1 as against its issue price of ₹36. Insolation Energy Ltd share price ended the first day of trading up 121.9%. Insolation Energy IPO received an overwhelming response from its investors during its four-day subscription period. The overall subscription status on day 4 was 192.7x.

As per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 1,070.88% and outperformed its sector by 950.85% in the past year.

Dr. Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research at Religare Broking Ltd explained that Insolation Energy is a solar panel and module manufacturer. The government initiatives towards green energy and new schemes like PM Surya Ghar Scheme has benefited in boosting the sales of the company. The recent earnings have also shown stable numbers. On technical setup, the stock is in uptrend and may touch the levels of 1,800 in near term.

The company experienced a significant revenue surge, doubling to ₹738 crore in FY24, with a consistent 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years.

In a recent exchange filing, the firm stated that its coordinated efforts and steadfast dedication have enabled it to reach a turnover of ₹738.80 crores in the solar energy sector, of which ₹104.57 crores are for the month of March 2024 alone.

The firm aims to double its consolidated revenue by FY 2025 as it enters the next phase of fast expansion. The firm expects to increase its capacity to manufacture solar panels to 3000 MW and aluminum frames to 6000 metric tons annually in FY 2025–2026.

