Multibagger Stock: Intellivate Capital Ventures turned ₹10,000 into over ₹1 lakh in 2023
Penny stock Intellivate Capital Ventures has proved to be resilient in 2023 and gave massive returns. The stock surged from ₹11.63 to around ₹122.11 currently, rallying as much as 950 percent year-to-date (YTD).
Shares of financial firm Intellivate Capital Ventures have given exceptional returns to their investors in 2023 following the overall positive market sentiment.
