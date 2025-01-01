Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) share price gained nearly 6% on Wednesday, January 1 post provisional business updates.
The company reported loan book growth of 36% till December 2024.
IREDA reported provisional business performance up to December 31, 2024, on the exchanges, subject to audit, after market hours on Tuesday.
IREDA sanctioned loans worth ₹31,087 crore until December 2024, a growth of 129% over the ₹13,558 crore sanctioned loans in the same period in 2023.
Loan disbursements till December 31, 2024, stood at ₹17,236 crore as per IREDA updates, marking a growth of growth of 41% over the same period last year. IREDA had disbursed loans worth ₹12,220 crore till December 2023.
The outstanding loan book until December 2024 came in at ₹69,000 crore, recording an increase of 36% year-on-year over ₹50,580 crore at the end of December 2023.
IREDA share price rallied 5.83 per cent to ₹227.70 on the BSE in early trade today following the business updates.
Though IREDA share price has corrected significantly from its all-time highs as the broader markets have remained under pressure amidst widespread selling by foreign institutional investors and other factors, it still rose 105% in 2024, delivering multibagger returns to its investors.
IREDA share price, which was listed on the exchanges in 2023 after an IPO, has been a significant wealth creator for investors.
The Indian public sector company IREDA provides financial assistance and other services to projects related to renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation. IREDA was established in 1987 and is a Navratna company under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
