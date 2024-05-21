Multibagger IRFC share price in focus post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Multibagger stock IRFC share price in focus post Q4 results, dividend announcement
Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock IRFC share price that has given 419% returns in last one year remains in focus post Q4 results. IRFC reported a 33.6% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,717 crore during Q4 from ₹1,285 crore during the same period last yeat year
Stock Market Today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) share price that remained in focus post Q4 results, were up 3.5% in morning trades on Tuesday.. The Financial performance for the year FY24 and Q4 FY24 were declared by the company on Monday, 20 March 2024.
