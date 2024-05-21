Multibagger IRFC share price in focus post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Stock Market Today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) share price that remained in focus post Q4 results, were up 3.5% in morning trades on Tuesday.. The Financial performance for the year FY24 and Q4 FY24 were declared by the company on Monday, 20 March 2024.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) share price that has risen almost 419 % in last one year has given Multibagger returns

IRFC share price is benefiting from the rising Capex of the Indian Railways

Also Read- Stocks to buy or sell: Premier Explosives to Affle — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today — May 21

IRFC reported a 33.6% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,717 crore from ₹1,285 crore during the same period last year. In the March quarter, overall revenue from operations increased by 4.5 percent to ₹6,473 crore from ₹6,193 crore in the previous year.

The Miniratna public sector company's net profit for the year ending FY24 was ₹6,412 crore, as compared to ₹6,167 crore in FY23.

IRFC share price also remains in focus as has declared dividend. IRFC declared that for the fiscal year 2023–2024, the corporation has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share of ₹10. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of ₹0.80/- per equity share declared by IRFC on 2nd November 2023, thereby making total dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 to ₹1.50 per share, on the face value of ₹10/-each.

Also Read- Stocks to watch: BEL, SAIL, Oil India, RVNL, Whirlpool, NHPC

Meanwhile Chandan Taparia, Head – Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services remains bullish on IRFC share price. Taparia has given Buy call of IRFC with a target price of ₹190 which indicates and upside of around 10% from the current level of close to 173, the IRFC share price is trading at. The stop loss indicated by Taparia for IRFC share price stands at ₹165

IRFC share price as per Taparia has given range breakout on daily chart and managed to close above the same. Buying is visible across Rail PSU Stocks which may support the ongoing up move. It has formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale and supports are gradually shifting higher. Momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positively placed which may take prices higher, said Taparia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!