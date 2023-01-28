Multibagger stock is 354% above 52-week-low, Board declares 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:49 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹43.63 Cr, Evans Electric Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry.
With a market valuation of ₹43.63 Cr, Evans Electric Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry. The most well-known firm in electro-mechanical servicing and repairs is Evans Electric Ltd. The Board Meeting of Evans Electric Ltd. is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for considering and approving the fixation of the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders' bonus issue eligibility.
