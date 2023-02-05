Multibagger stock is 400% above 52-week-low, record date set for 1:5 stock split

On June 5, 2018, the company was listed on the NSE with an issue price of ₹66 per share. Since that level, it has risen in value to the present market price, reaching an all-time high of 111.76% in the previous five years. On Friday, the shares of Latteys Industries closed on the NSE at ₹144.00 apiece level, down by 3.36% from the previous close of ₹149.00. The stock price climbed from ₹21.82 to the current market price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 559.95%.