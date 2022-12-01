Multibagger stock is 419% above the 52-week-low, Board declares stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 1st December, 2022, inter alia, decided to seek approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot (including remote e-voting) in respect of the following: Sub-division (Split) of equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by shareholders of the Company, into face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up. The Record Date for the proposed sub-division (split) will be intimated in due course subject to compliance of necessary laws."