Multibagger stock is 700% above 52-week-low, bonus shares of 15:10 declared
With a market valuation of ₹78.68 Cr, Naysaa Securities Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the financial services industry. Market watchers can be prepared for the upcoming price movements of the stock by being aware of the company's announcement of 15:10 bonus shares. The Board of Directors of the firm has set December 31, 2022 as the record date for this purpose in order to establish the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned corporate action.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Please note that the Members of the Company have approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 15 (Fifteen) Bonus Equity Share of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, for every 10 (Ten) fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, existing Equity Share held by the Members and that the Bonus Shares so distributed shall, for all purpose, be treated as an increase in the paid-up capital of the Company. We further wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved and fixed 31st December, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose deciding the Members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the Bonus Shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalization of such as may be required, from the Securities Premium Account, Free Reserves or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company for the purpose of issue of Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, credited as fully paid-up to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members on the Record Date of 31st December, 2022. The fully paid-up Bonus Shares shall be distributed to the Members of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members as on 31st December, 2022, of the Company. The Bonus Shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company as existing on 31st December, 2022."
The last closing price of Naysaa Securities Ltd was recorded on the BSE on 19th December at a price of 181.10. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 17,000 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 329.30% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 359% during the past three years. The stock has rallied 598% in the last 1 year and on a YTD basis, it has generated a multibagger return of 600.85% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹197.00 on (15/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹20.24 on (11/01/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 8.07% below the 1-year high and 794.76% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 46.92% and a public shareholding of 53.08%.
