Multibagger stock is 8% near its 52-week-high, Sharekhan is bullish for new high

With a market valuation of ₹48,978.40 crore, PI Industries Ltd. is a large cap firm that manufactures pesticides and agricultural chemicals. The company is the market leader in the development of granular formulations in India. The firm also manufactures the most generic compounds, including Profenofos, Ethion, and Phorate. On the NSE, the shares of PI Industries are currently trading at ₹3,236.30 apiece, up by 3.01% from its previous close. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,534.90 on 14-September-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹2,333.55 on 27-January-22 indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 8.44% below the 52-week-high and 38.68% above the 52-week-low. The brokerage firm Sharekhan has placed a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 3,550 which would be a new high for the stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}