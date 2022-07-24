Multibagger stock is at a 52-week-high level, as PAT rises 58% YoY in Q1

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sunil Chordia, CMD, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd said “We have continued from where we left off in FY2022 and have continued to focus on outperforming on previous benchmarks across all our production, sales, productivity, customer service and performance metrices. 3 key levers namely our recent debottlenecking at our Pithampur plant, our Thailand plant expansion and our upcoming Greenfield capacity at Chennai will also help us to grow at our targeted 20-25% CAGR (in volume terms) over the next 3 to 5 years. We have also taken up digitisation efforts at our Pithampur (India) plant, which will also be replicated for our upcoming Chennai plant, this will help our production processes and systems become more efficient and smarter. Our rejection rates have continued to be below 0.02% in India which showcases our commitment to quality. Overall our entire team at Rajratan is geared up to “Outperform" on what we have already achieved."