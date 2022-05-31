Multibagger stock is down over 3% in 1 week. Motilal Oswal gives Buy rating

The share of VRL Logistics is currently trading at a market price of ₹629.70, up 2.22 per cent from its previous close of ₹616.05. The stock has gained 1.61 per cent in the previous five trading days, but has lost 3.55 per cent in the last week.
The share of VRL Logistics is currently trading at a market price of ₹629.70, up 2.22 per cent from its previous close of ₹616.05. The stock has gained 1.61 per cent in the previous five trading days, but has lost around 3.55 per cent in the last week. The firm recorded total revenue of ₹671.7492 crores for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up from ₹603.0213 crores in the year-ago quarter. The company generated net revenue of ₹2410.4654 crore in FY22, up from ₹1775.7873 crore in FY21.
The firm recorded a net profit or profit after tax (PAT) of ₹56.1884 crores for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to ₹37.1644 crores in Q4 FY21, and a PAT of ₹160.1126 crores for FY22, as opposed to ₹45.0679 crores in FY21. EBITDA margins for the fourth quarter of FY22 were 19.71 per cent, while EBITDA margins for the whole fiscal year 2022 were 17.46 per cent. EBIT Margins for Q4 FY22 were 12.82 per cent, while EBIT Margins for the whole financial year 2022 were 10.5 per cent. PBT Margins for Q4 FY22 were 11.03 per cent, while PBT Margins for FY22 were 8.71 per cent. The firm posted PAT Margins of 8.36 per cent in Q4 FY22 and 6.64 per cent in FY22, compared to 2.54 per cent in FY 21.
According to Motilal Oswal VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL) has entered into a MoU with Ratna Cement for consideration of INR480m. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of Jul’22 and VRLL will be booking revenue from Wind Power in 1Q-2QFY23.
The growth in GT was driven by the addition of new branches and a shift of business to the organized from the unorganized sector. VRLL opened 91 branches in FY22 and is planning to open 100 additional branches in FY23. The company also recorded a 47% growth in the number of Bus passengers to 1.9m in FY22 (4Q: 0.6m) from 1.3m in FY21. Realization per passenger rose to INR1,073 in FY22 from INR1,000 in FY21, the brokerage has said.
“We expect 19% revenue CAGR, with a faster addition of branches in untapped regions. With robust volume and cost efficiency measures, we expect a healthy EBITDA margin (16-17%) over the next two years," Motilal Oswal has said.
“We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 2%/8% to factor in an improved outlook on volume and margin. Robust improvement across the GT and Bus segment will aid profitability. We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised TP of INR720 per share (30x FY24E EPS)," further added the brokerage.
VRL Logistics Ltd is a multibagger stock, with a share price that has increased by 143.22 per cent from ₹257.50 on May 31, 2021 to ₹629.70 on May 31, 2022, 9:17 IST, giving a multibagger return of 143.22 per cent. So far in 2022, the stock has gained 41.74 per cent year-to-date (YTD). On the NSE, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹658.70 on 21-APR-22 and a 52-week low of ₹246.25 on 31-MAY-21, implying that it is 4.45% lower than its 52-week high and 155 per cent higher than its 52-week low.