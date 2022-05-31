Multibagger stock is down over 3% in 1 week. Motilal Oswal gives Buy rating

The firm recorded a net profit or profit after tax (PAT) of ₹56.1884 crores for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to ₹37.1644 crores in Q4 FY21, and a PAT of ₹160.1126 crores for FY22, as opposed to ₹45.0679 crores in FY21. EBITDA margins for the fourth quarter of FY22 were 19.71 per cent, while EBITDA margins for the whole fiscal year 2022 were 17.46 per cent. EBIT Margins for Q4 FY22 were 12.82 per cent, while EBIT Margins for the whole financial year 2022 were 10.5 per cent. PBT Margins for Q4 FY22 were 11.03 per cent, while PBT Margins for FY22 were 8.71 per cent. The firm posted PAT Margins of 8.36 per cent in Q4 FY22 and 6.64 per cent in FY22, compared to 2.54 per cent in FY 21.