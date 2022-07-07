With a market cap of ₹502 Cr, Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the food processing industry. The company is in the agriculture industry and offers a variety of goods, including organic vegetables, organic grains & cereals, dairy products made from cow and buffalo milk, vermicompost, organic wheatgrass, organic manure, aeroponic potatoes, and ornamental plants. Additionally, the firm offers services in Dairy Products, Crops and Green Vegetables, Bio- and Green Manure, Vermicompost, Orchard and Floriculture, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Seed Production, and Organic Manure- Produced from Biomass. The division or split of equity shares' face value from Rs. 10 to Re. 1 has been declared by the company.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEB] (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to hereby inform you that the Company has considered, approved and fixed the Record Date as per the details given below for the purpose of sub-division/split of Face Value of Equity Shares of the Company," said Raghuvansh Agrofarms in BSE filing.

Purpose- Sub-Division of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Re. 1/- each and determining the eligibility of members of the Company entitled to receive Sub-Divided Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each in lieu of existing equity shares of Rs.10/-each.

Record Date- August 1, 2022

Listed on- BSE

On the BSE, the stock closed today at ₹422 level, up by 0.48% from its previous close of ₹420. The stock has increased in value during the past year from ₹129 on July 23, 2021, to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 227.13% in that time. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has produced a return of 51.80 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained by 44.52 per cent over the past six months, but it has fallen by 7.35 per cent during the past month. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹466.00 on 22/06/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹99.30 on 07/10/2021 indicating that at the current level of ₹422 the stock is trading 9.44% below the 52-week-high and 324.97% above its 52-week-low.