Multibagger stock is trading 324% above from 52-week-low ahead of stock split2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 09:44 PM IST
- With a market cap of ₹502 Cr, Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the food processing industry.
With a market cap of ₹502 Cr, Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the food processing industry. The company is in the agriculture industry and offers a variety of goods, including organic vegetables, organic grains & cereals, dairy products made from cow and buffalo milk, vermicompost, organic wheatgrass, organic manure, aeroponic potatoes, and ornamental plants. Additionally, the firm offers services in Dairy Products, Crops and Green Vegetables, Bio- and Green Manure, Vermicompost, Orchard and Floriculture, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Seed Production, and Organic Manure- Produced from Biomass. The division or split of equity shares' face value from Rs. 10 to Re. 1 has been declared by the company.