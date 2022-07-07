Multibagger stock is trading 324% above from 52-week-low ahead of stock split

On the BSE, the stock closed today at ₹422 level, up by 0.48% from its previous close of ₹420. The stock has increased in value during the past year from ₹129 on July 23, 2021, to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 227.13% in that time. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has produced a return of 51.80 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained by 44.52 per cent over the past six months, but it has fallen by 7.35 per cent during the past month. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹466.00 on 22/06/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹99.30 on 07/10/2021 indicating that at the current level of ₹422 the stock is trading 9.44% below the 52-week-high and 324.97% above its 52-week-low.

