Multibagger stock is up 365% from 52-week-low, declares 1:5 stock split

On Friday, the shares of Comfort Fincap Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹98.35 apiece, down by 0.35% from the previous close of ₹98.70. The stock recorded a total volume of 53,537 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 70,358 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has rallied 526% and in the last 3 years, it has generated a multibagger return of 1773%. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 194.78% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 10.44%. It has climbed by 91.16% over the past six months and by 8.73% over the past month. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹108.50 on (13/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹21.15 on (29/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 9.35% below the 1 year high and 365.01% above the 1 year low.