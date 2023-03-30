With a market valuation of ₹279.43 Cr, IFL Enterprises is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry. The company is a Delhi-based paper trading enterprise. The corporation also engages in the business of buying and selling bonds, stocks, and other financial instruments. Also, it has a company that distributes various types of paper and related goods.

“In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015and vide resolution dated 30th March, 2023 passed by the Board of Directors of the Company, notice hereby given that the Company has fixed, Friday, 21st April 2023 as the"Record Date", for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Re. 1/-(One Rupee) each fully paid-up) and ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 01 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 04 (Four) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members which is being obtained by way of Postal Ballot through remote e-voting," said IFL Enterprises in a stock exchange filing today.

The net profit for the quarter that ended in December 2022 for IFL Enterprises was ₹0.15 crore as opposed to the net loss for the quarter that ended in December 2021 of ₹2.36 crore. In Q3FY23, the firm reported revenue from operations of ₹0.50 crore, a 12.28% decline from Q3FY22's revenue of ₹0.57 Cr. IFL Enterprises' EPS was ₹0.08 Cr in the third quarter of FY23 vs a loss of ₹7.87 in the same quarter of FY22.

The shares of IFL Enterprises closed on the BSE on Wednesday at ₹153.60 apiece level, up by 1.02% from the previous close of ₹152.05. The stock recorded a total volume average of 1,66,726 shares and a deliverable volume average of 1,27,934 shares or 76.73%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 3,305.76% over the past five years, and 1,817.60% during the past three years. The stock's multibagger return over the previous year was 729.37%, and YTD, it has gained 8.55% in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹187.20 on (24/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹16.83 on (29/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 812.65% above the 1 year low and 17.94% below the recent 1 year high. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 1.21% and a public stake of 98.79%.

