Multibagger stock issues bonus shares in 1:2 ratio: Key takeaways to note

Veeram Securities Ltd.'s shares on the BSE ended on Friday at ₹36.10, down 5.00% from the previous close of ₹5 per share. The stock price climbed from ₹3.93 on January 6, 2017, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 818.58%. The stock price has risen from ₹5.09 as of August 31, 2017, to its current level during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 609.23%. The stock price soared from ₹17.71 on August 23, 2021 to the current share price during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 103.84%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 84.65% so far in 2022 and in the last 6 months the stock has gained 44.11%. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained 2.41% but in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has fallen 18.42%. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹57.05 on 04/08/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹12.80 on 13/05/2022 which indicates that at the current market price of ₹36.10 the stock is trading 36.72% below the 52-week-high and 182% above the 52-week-low.

