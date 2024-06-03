In only a single year, ITD Cementation share price has surged by nearly 150%, providing investors with multibagger gains. Trendlyne data shows that in just two years, the ITD Cementation India share price has increased by nearly 600%.

ITD Cementation India share price surged over 8% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's session in a record-high market amid exit poll signs that indicated an overwhelming victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. ITD Cementation stock price today opened at ₹421.10 apiece on BSE, and the stock touched an intraday high at ₹436.70 and an intraday low of ₹410.45.

According to the most latest report from domestic brokerage Nuvama Professional Clients Group, there might be over 17% increase in value of the stock. Due to modest order inflows in Q4FY24 that resulted in a little fall in the order book below ₹20k crore, the brokerage has maintained 'BUY' with a lowered target price of ₹460 (13x FY26E EPS) from ₹475.

The company's consolidated revenue for ITD Cementation increased by 38% YoY and 12% QoQ to ₹2,258 crore, according to the report. This was 10% more than the brokerage's projected revenue of ₹2,055 crore. Consolidated operating profit increased to ₹221 crore (approx. ₹214 crore) by 50% YoY and 9.8% QoQ. Adjusted PAT increased 2.3 times year over year to ₹90 crore, surpassing Nuvama's expectation by 12.5%.

In Q4/FY24, the company's order inflows were ₹808 crore and ₹6,916 crore, respectively. At the end of March, there were 19,918 crore orders in the order book. At the end of FY24, the order book breakdown by segment was as follows: hydro, dams, tunnels, and irrigation (11.6%); water and wastewater (2.8%); industrial structures and buildings (13.1%); highway, bridges, and flyovers (16.8%); maritime structures (31.3%); urban infra, MRTS, and airports (22%); foundation and specialist engineering (2.4%).

International growth of ITD Cementation's marine, bridge, and tunnel businesses is a top priority. It wants to achieve a balanced order inflow in the marine category by FY25, splitting orders equally between home and foreign markets. The business has two possible projects in the Middle East and one in Africa, and is already working on projects in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“The management’s focus is on bidding for higher average ticket size orders (both in India and overseas) in EPC, marine construction, bridges, and tunnel projects. This, in turn, should accelerate revenue growth and profitability for the company as a whole," the brokerage said in its report.

