Multibagger Stock: Jhandewalas Foods surged over 1,900% in 1 year, 310% in 2024 YTD
Once a penny stock, Jhandewalas Foods has given multifold returns to its investors in the last 1 year. The stock has skyrocketed over 1,932% in this period to currently trade at ₹139.31. Meanwhile, in 2024 year-to-date (YTD), the stock has also given multibagger returns, rallying 310%.
Once a penny stock, Jhandewalas Foods has given multifold returns to its investors in the last 1 year. The stock has skyrocketed over 1,932 percent in this period to currently trade at ₹139.31.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started