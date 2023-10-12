Multibagger stock climbs to life-time high after Q2 results 2023. Do you own?
Multibagger stock has reported 37.60% YoY rise in total income in Q2FY24
Multibagger stock: Shares of JTL Industries Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The small-cap stock traded ex-bonus recently in September 2023 for issuance of bonus share in 1:1 ratio, which means an eligible shareholder was awarded one bonus share for every one share they held on record date. However, there seems more steam left in this multibagger stock. The company has declared its Q2 results 2023 today and the stock hit life-time high ater the announcement of second quarter results for the current fiscal.
