Multibagger stock climbs to life-time high after Q2 results 2023. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: Shares of JTL Industries Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The small-cap stock traded ex-bonus recently in September 2023 for issuance of bonus share in 1:1 ratio, which means an eligible shareholder was awarded one bonus share for every one share they held on record date. However, there seems more steam left in this multibagger stock. The company has declared its Q2 results 2023 today and the stock hit life-time high ater the announcement of second quarter results for the current fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JTL Industries share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹242.15 apiece, which turned out its new life-time high on BSE.

JTL Industries Q2 results 2023 In Q2FY24 results announced today, JTL Industries reported total income in second quarter of the current financial year at around ₹505 crore, which stood at ₹367 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This means, the small-cap company has registered whopping 37.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in total income in Q2FY24. company's profit in July to September 2023 quarter surged to ₹27.91 crore, logging 33.54 per cent rise against its proit of ₹20.90 crore in second quarter of the previous financial year.

JTL Industries share price history On 7th September 2023, this small-cap stock traded ex-bonus for finding eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. This means, an eligible shareholder was awarded one bonus share for every one share they held on bonus share record date.

Likewise, on 13th October 2023, this small-cap stock traded ex-split in 1:5 ratio. The small-cap stock split in five shares with a face valur of ₹2 per share.

This small-cap stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its market cap is ₹4,019 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is around 14.89 lakh. Its 52-week low is ₹118.33 whereas its 52-week high is ₹242.15, which it climbed today.

