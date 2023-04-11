Multibagger stock jumps 1400% in 3 years. ₹1 lakh turns to ₹15 lakh2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this share at the beginning of 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Olectra Greentech shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. Even though this small-cap stock remained sideways to negative for almost one year, it has managed to give whopping return to its shareholders in last three years, especially in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this multibagger stock has delivered stellar 1400 per cent return to its positional shareholders turning ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh in this time.
