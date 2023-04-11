Multibagger stock: Olectra Greentech shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. Even though this small-cap stock remained sideways to negative for almost one year, it has managed to give whopping return to its shareholders in last three years, especially in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this multibagger stock has delivered stellar 1400 per cent return to its positional shareholders turning ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh in this time.

Olectra Greentech share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has tumbled from ₹711 to ₹648 apiece levels, logging near 9 per cent dip in this time. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has risen from near ₹515 to ₹648 per share levels, clocking over 25 per cent rise in 2023. In last six months, this money-making stock has surged from around ₹600 to ₹648 apiece levels, giving to the tune of 8 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, this stock has given zero return to its shareholders as this stock tumbled over 5 per cent in last one year.

In last two years, this multibagger stock surged from around ₹218 to ₹648 apiece levels, giving around 200 per cent return to is positional shareholders. Similarly, in last three years, this multibagger stock has shot up from near ₹44 to ₹648 per share levels, logging near 1400 per cent rise in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Olectra Greentech share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹91,000 today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of 2023, its rs 1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today. However, one's ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock would have turned to ₹95,000 today.

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3 lakh today whereas in last three years, this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹15 lakh. Provided the investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout the above-mentioned time period.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its trade volume on NSE is around 3.8 lakh and more than two and half hour trade is still left today. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹743.35 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹374.10 per share. Current PE multiple of the multibagger stock is 94.50 whereas its sector multiple is 58.80.