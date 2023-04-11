Multibagger stock jumps 1400% in 3 years. 1 lakh turns to 15 lakh

Olectra Greentech share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has tumbled from ₹711 to ₹648 apiece levels, logging near 9 per cent dip in this time. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has risen from near ₹515 to ₹648 per share levels, clocking over 25 per cent rise in 2023. In last six months, this money-making stock has surged from around ₹600 to ₹648 apiece levels, giving to the tune of 8 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, this stock has given zero return to its shareholders as this stock tumbled over 5 per cent in last one year.