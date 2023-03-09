Multibagger Manish Goel stock: Shares of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one month. This one of the Manish Goel stocks has risen from around ₹300 to ₹620, delivering more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. However, the value investor Manish Goel believes that the BSE listed small-cap stock has much steam left despite doubling shareholders' money in last one month.

Giving 'buy' tag to this multibagger stock, MD & CEO at Multibagger Securities Research & Advisory posted on his blog manishgoelstocks.com, "All other strengths of a stock is useless if the Management Quality and Integrity is doubtful or sub standard. Now, regarding Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd, there are many financial ratios etc which proves management quality but one unique thing which impressed me was that its Promoters/Management was giving dividends to Public shareholders but they were waiving their own dividend..!! In How many listed companies you find this that Promoters/management is doing more than Public shareholders compared to themselves. I really loved their this act of paying dividend to only Public shareholders."

Fair value of the stock signals more rally?

"All the Financial Ratios are very good and consistently improving. According to (Benjamin) Graham’s Formula, fair value of Suryalata Spinning Mills share is coming as ₹1,167 per share," Manish Goel wrote in regard to the outlook of this multibagger small-cap stock.

Suryalata Spinning Mills share price today is ₹620 apiece, this means Benjamin Graham's formula suggests that the small-cap multibagger stock sill has the potential to double from current levels.

On fundamentals that may continue to support rally in Suryalata Spinning Mills shares, Manish Goel wrote, "Due to United States ban on China’s Xinjiang cotton, Indian Textiles Export will get a boost. Turkey is known as hub of spinning mills and it is affected by the earthquake. Therefore Indian Mills are receiving more trade enquiries from Turkey as well as European nations."

Expecting margin benefit for the company due to reduction in cotton prices, Manish Goel wrote, "Cotton prices have reduced 40% from the peak. Cotton prices are raw material for spinning companies and low cotton prices are good for it. The value investor went on to add that China + 1 policy to benefit Indian Spinning companies including Suryalata Spinning Mills.

Boost from Sri Lanka, Pakistan economic crisis

"Unstable political scenario in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and wage issues in Bangladesh will shift export demand from these economies to garment players in India. These 3 countries command over 7% of Global Export pie," said Manish Goel adding, "Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Australia, UAE and UK which allows up to 90% of India’s exports to enter duty free in these countries will improve India’s position in the Global markets."

Advising this multibagger textile stockholders to hold for more gains, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “The stock has been in uptrend for last 15 sessions and shareholders of the textile stock are advised to hold it further with trailing stop loss at ₹570 apiece levels. Fresh entry is not advised at current levels as the stock is in overbought condition. One should wait for some time and enter around ₹580 to ₹590 per share range after the profit booking trigger."

This multibagger small-cap stock is available for trade on BSE and its current market cap is around ₹264 crore. Its current trade volume after near one year of sessions is more than 27,000, which is more than its last 20 days average volume of 25,223. This means, the small-cap stock has registered spurt in trade volume in recent sessions. It's 52-week high is ₹635 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹272.40 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

