Multibagger stock jumps 100% in one month. Manish Goel sees more steam3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:11 AM IST
- Multibagger Manish Goel stock's fair value comes around ₹1,167 apiece while the textile stock is currently quoting around ₹620 per share
Multibagger Manish Goel stock: Shares of Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one month. This one of the Manish Goel stocks has risen from around ₹300 to ₹620, delivering more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. However, the value investor Manish Goel believes that the BSE listed small-cap stock has much steam left despite doubling shareholders' money in last one month.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×