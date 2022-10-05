From the initial stage of the company if an investor had invested Rs. 1lakh in this stock then he/she had got 68,493 shares of the company, which would then go up significantly after the first announcement of the bonus stock which is on 8th December 2000 in the ratio of 1:1, resulting in the share count to reach a sum of 1,36,986, this may look like profit figures, but this is actually the total shares an investor would have got. After this, the company issued bonus shares two more times both in the ratio of 1:1, the second bonus declaration of stock was on 1st July 2015 and the last one was on 26 June 2019, which made the shareholding go up to 2,73,972 and the next bonus issue made the final changes in both the shareholding and the percentage of the company held by the investor and that is 5,47,944. The resulting share count of this company gave the investors huge profit, making the investment of the initial stage climb to more than 1000 times. According to the current market price, the total share count of 5,47,944 is now worth more than Rs. 55 Crore.

